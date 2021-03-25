Transition to 3-digit national suicide hotline to be complete by July 2022

We have an update on that new suicide crisis three-digit hotline first announced last summer to accommodate increasing mental health needs brought on by the pandemic.

Cell phone providers are transitioning to the new hotline and have until July of 2022 to fully comply.

The FCC adopted rules to establish 988 as the new, nationwide, three-digit phone number for Americans to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. The rules require all phone service providers to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022.

During the transition to 988, anyone who needs help should continue to contact the national suicide prevention lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).