Tracking the Tropics: Isaias downgrades to tropical storm, rain bands moving onshore in South Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida’s southeastern coast is already feeling the impacts of Isaias Saturday evening as it has weakened to a tropical storm.

Although the storm has weakened, the National Hurricane Center expects it to restrengthen to a hurricane overnight while it continues to approach the southeastern coast of Florida.

The storm is currently moving northwest at 10 miles per hour with 70 mph maximum winds.

Weather models still bring the center of Isaias close to Florida’s east coast, and a brief landfall remains possible before it curves north-northeast. A dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of the east coast of Florida – from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County line.

The forecast for Tampa Bay remains unchanged. Winds Saturday will be NE 10-15 mph and increase through the night. Gusts 20-30 mph tonight will be possible, with the highest gusts expected in inland Polk and Highlands County. Just a few passing showers are possible this afternoon (20% chance) with a few more expected Sunday (30% Chance).

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line Florida

Northwestern Bahamas

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

LATEST STORIES: