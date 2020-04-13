Track your stimulus payment using ‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool

1  of  2
By April 17, U.S. citizens will be able to track the date their COVID-19 relief payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them, officials said.

The Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) “Get My Payment” tool will also guide citizens through a process where they can submit their personal bank account information, WAFB reports.

That process allows citizens to receive payments more quickly, as delivering paper checks may not begin until May.

The IRS is not contacting anyone to collect personal or bank account information.

Calls, texts, emails, and official-looking postcards or printouts that suggest otherwise are scams.

Checks that appear to show an overpayment are also scams.

Those who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and have a Social Security number are set to receive a $1,200 payment under the law.

Married couples who file joint returns will receive $2,400 if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.

Parents will receive $500 for each qualifying child.

