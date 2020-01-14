Live Now
Toyota recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota said the fuel pump “may stop operating,” the automaker said in a statement. If that happens, warning lights and messages would be displayed on the instrument panel, and “the engine may run rough.”

“This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted,” the statement said. “If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March. About 696,000 vehicles are involved in this recall, it said.

