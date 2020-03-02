Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

TN woman tests negative for coronavirus, returns home from Japan, husband still quarantined

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRI-CITIES, Tn. (CNN)– A Tennessee woman has been reunited with family and friends after being quarantined in japan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jeanie Hopland arrived at the Tri-Cities Airport in Sullivan County, Tennessee on Sunday after a weeks-long quarantine.

She and her husband, Dr. Arnold Hopland, were among the passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where there was an outbreak.

After Mrs. Hopland tested positive, they were separated.

She was sent to a Tokyo hospital, where she later tested negative for the virus twice.

Her husband remains in Japan in a university dorm room.

He has not tested positive, but has to remain in quarantine for one more week due to his potential exposure on the cruise ship.

He’ll be allowed to return home on March 7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar