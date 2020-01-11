Live Now
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes

National
Posted: / Updated:

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: The new 2009 Golden Globe statuettes are on display during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. The 66th annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for January 11. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hollywood’s favorite comedy duo is coming back to host one of Hollywood’s favorite award shows. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to co-host the Golden Globes in 2021.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy made the announcement onstage at NBCUniversal’s Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California on Saturday.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” Telegdy said in a statement.

The award-winning comedy icons have starred in countless projects together, including “Saturday Night Live,” “Mean Girls,” “Baby Mama” and “Sisters,” among many others. They hosted the Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to universal praise.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, which produces the annual event. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday for his fifth time. Find the full list of this year’s winners here.

The date for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony has not yet been announced. 

First published on January 11, 2020 / 1:57 PM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

