Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ticket prices skyrocket for first Lakers game since Kobe’s death

National

by: Wes Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Fans gather outside Staples Center after news of Kobe Bryant’s death (KTLA)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — The death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant shocked the nation and the world. Tributes poured in from fans, fellow players, presidents and former presidents, and world leaders. But no city felt the loss quite like the people of Los Angeles.

Now those in L.A. want to say goodbye to Kobe and are willing to shell out thousands to go to the Lakers’ next home game. That will be Friday against the Portland Trailblazers since the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers agreed to postpone Tuesday’s game.

Before Bryant’s death, the cheapest pair of tickets for Friday’s game were $190 each on the site TickPick.com and $199 each on StubHub.com. Since Bryant’s death, those prices have increased more than five-fold.

The cheapest pair of tickets on TickPick are now $1,104 as of Tuesday morning and $1,132 on StubHub.

Courtside tickets are going for more than $47,000.

After Friday, the next game for the Lakers is Feb. 4 against the San Antonio Spurs. The cheapest ticket prices for that game are right around $200.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ current superstar, LeBron James, posted his thoughts on Bryant’s death Monday night, saying he’s heartbroken.

“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!” James said in part.

It’s sure to be an emotional night Friday in the Staples Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories