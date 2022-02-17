WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Thousands of cans of Cincinnati-style chili are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

The cans of Skyline Chili, marketed as “Cincinnati’s Famous,” were sold at retail outlets nationwide, according to the FSIS. Approximately 2,205 pounds of product are affected by the recall.

Morgan Foods, of Austin, Indiana, issued the recall after some consumers reported that their cans of chili contained cream of chicken soup instead.

That also means the cans could contain allergens including milk, wheat and soy — none of which are declared on the label.

Morgan Foods said the recall affects 10.5-ounce cans of Skyline Chili Original Chili featuring the lot code “L2121” and the product code “CHC8T UPY” on the underside. An establishment number — “EST. 6806” — is also visible inside the USDA mark of inspection

The recalled products were produced on Dec. 21, 2021, and have a “best by” date of Dec. 21, 2023.

The FSIS says the recalled product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Morgan Foods, the processing company that issued the recall, produces a range of private-label and store-branded products, including the canned version of Skyline Chili originally made famous at Cincinnati’s Skyline Chili diner.