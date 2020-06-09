Thousands gather in Houston to pay respects to George Floyd

HOUSTON, Tx. A long line of mourners waited in the blazing Texas heat for a chance to say goodbye to George Floyd, a man most of them had never met.



“That could have easily been my son in there, so I feel like I should, as a mom, should express the importance of what it is to be black in America.”



Thousands turned out in Houston Monday for a public viewing for Floyd, who grew up nearby.



“Amazing to see all the support and we’re just trying to come together for our brother, our fallen brother.”

Floyd’s death in police custody in Minnesota two weeks ago sparked nationwide protests and growing calls for police reform.



“George Floyd was a childhood friend of mine, we’ve been knowing each other since single, it was terrifying, just terrifying for me to see how that officer did, this guy.”



Texas governor Greg Abbott was among those paying their respects.

He and former vice president Joe Biden met privately with Floyd’s family.

“Thank y’all so much for coming out to support us, and all the families that are here with me today.

Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Arbery it just hurts.”



In his final moments, George Floyd cried out for his mother.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old will be buried next to her following a private funeral service.



Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appeared in court Monday on a video link from jail. The 19-year veteran kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes not getting up until after he had lost consciousness.

The judge set bail at one point two five million dollars for Chauvin, who’s charged with second degree murder.

He’s due back in court on June 29.

Danya Bacchus, CBS News, Houston