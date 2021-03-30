‘This is deadly’: ‘Blackout challenge’ leaves boy in critical condition

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado family is devastated after their son was found in critical condition after participating in the “blackout challenge.”

Joshua Haileyesus, 12, of Aurora, was found struggling to breathe on the bathroom floor. His twin brother attempted to resuscitate him before first responders arrived at the home.

On Monday, a crowd gathered in front of Children’s Hospital Colorado to pray for Joshua, who is now on life support.

“I would never imagine my son would do such a thing. The reason I came out today is to warn the people, everyone, that there’s no joke about choking,” said Joshua’s father, Haileyesus Zeryihun. “This is not a game, this is deadly.”

The “blackout challenge” has been around for years, daring participants to endure choking to the point of passing out in order to gain a sense of euphoria. Earlier this year, a 10-year-old girl from Italy died after participating in the challenge, strangling herself with a belt.

The dangerous challenge is gaining popularity on TikTok. The challenge also goes by the names, “passout challenge,” “the game of choking,” or “speed dreaming.”

Friends of Joshua’s family have created a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.