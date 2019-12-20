Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Thieves rip out a safe through a wall; O.J. Simpson memorabilia was inside

National

by: Mederios Babb and John Parmer

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – O.J Simpson memorabilia is among the items feared stolen after a robbery in California. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the safe was taken on Thursday after thieves pulled it out of the front wall with a pick-up truck.

Items inside the safe were valued at over $100,000. The contents stolen were silver bars, guns, a Rolex, and the signed memorabilia from O.J. Simpson and Bruce Jenner. The safe was later found empty in Fresno.

Detective Andrew Mazza said the thieves broken into the back window before pulling the large steel safe that was bolted to the floor through the front wall with chains or a rope.

“It appears they worked on the inside of the wall and removed some of the drywall and siding for the inside so it was just getting the force from the truck to pull it from the wall,” said Mazza.

This isn’t the first time Simpson memorabilia has been stolen. In 2007, Simpson’s former agent Mike Gilbert claimed his storage unit was burglarized and all his Simpson memorabilia was taken.

“You have to think,” said Gilbert. “Anything that O.J. had autographed over the last 30 years had gone through my hands, being his agent. So either it belonged to me or we did a signing and we sold it in bulk to someone. So anything that is legit has my autograph with it.”

The homeowner declined to comment and said everything in the safe was in his family for the past two generations.

Investigators have not established if the two incidents are connected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories