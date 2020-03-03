These 2 simple habits can limit the spread of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport doctor says simply washing your hands properly and sanitizing everyday items you use could limit the spread of respiratory viruses.

The coronavirus is a respiratory virus that affects your nose and lungs. It’s similar to the flu except there is no current vaccine, which is why those exposed or who have contracted the virus have to be quarantined.

The most common way a respiratory virus can spread is through coughing or sneezing.

“‘Cause when you cough or sneeze there’s a large amount of virus that can spread into the air and coughs are strong enough to have that material go out to about four to six feet,” said Joseph Bocchini, Executive Director of Children’s Services Willis Knighton-South.

Bocchini says you need to wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water to prevent the spread of illness. Singing the “Happy Birthday” song twice to yourself is 20 seconds.

He also says so if you are sick, you should stay home, and for those not sick, it’s best to stay away from large crowds to limit exposure.

Another way respiratory viruses can spread is through contaminated surfaces. That’s why wiping down everyday items you use at home or work is crucial.

“If somebody coughs into their hands and then touches the doorknob they could contaminate that doorknob and then if someone else comes by, uses that doorknob and then touches their eye, their nose or their mouth they could spread that virus to themselves.”