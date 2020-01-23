The Seattle Fire Department says six people were shot downtown Wednesday night, and one of those people has died.

BOSTON (AP) —The founder of an Arizona pharmaceutical companyarrived at federal court in Boston on Thursday to be sentenced for orchestrating a bribery and kickback scheme that prosecutors said helped fuel the opioid crisis.

John Kapoor, the 76-year-old former chairman of Insys Therapeutics, was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy last May after a trial that lasted 10 weeks and led to 15 days of jury deliberation. Prosecutors are requesting a sentence of 15 years in prison, while Kapoor’s attorneys say he deserves no more than a year and a day.