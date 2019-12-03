Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Latest: California Rep. Hunter pleads guilty

National
Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTS TO ATTRIBUTE THE REFERENCE TO HUNTER, NOT A JUSGE – FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves court in San Diego. The California Republican plans to plead guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, to the misuse of campaign funds and has indicated he will leave Congress, he told KUSI television in San Diego in an interview that aired Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter’s guilty plea to misusing campaign money (all times local):

10:10

California Rep. Duncan Hunter has pleaded guilty to misusing campaign money in a dramatic reversal that paves the way for the six-term Republican to quit.

Hunter, 42, changed his not guilty plea in federal court in San Diego Tuesday.

He had denied wrong doing for more than a year. He claimed he was the victim of a political witch hunt by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say he and his wife misspent more than $250,000 in campaign money. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year and had agreed to testify against her husband.

Hunter told KUSI television in San Diego he decided to change his plea because a trial would be rough on his children.

He is the second Republican congressman to plead guilty to federal charges this year.

___

9:49 p.m.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter is planning to plead guilty to the misuse of campaign funds and prepare to leave his congressional seat.

Hunter says he will change his not guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in San Diego.

The six-term Republican claimed for more than a year that he was the victim of a political witch hunt by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say he and his wife misspent more than $250,000 in campaign money. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year and had agreed to testify against her husband.

Hunter told KUSI television in San Diego he is changing his plea to protect his children.

He will be the second Republican congressman to pleaded guilty to federal charges this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories