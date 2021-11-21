The hottest cars on the market right now in each state

(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. Demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in October, as elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize.
Analyzing over 250,000 new and used cars sold in October 2021, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 31.7 days to sell and the average used car takes 44.7 days to sell. Both new and used cars are selling slower than in September, where the average for new cars was 24.6 days and the average for used cars was 32.8 days.
Fastest-Selling New Cars by State
What were October’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – October 2021
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Subaru Outback
|8.1
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arizona
|Nissan Rogue
|8.0
|Arkansas
|Hyundai Elantra
|8.2
|California
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|8.3
|Colorado
|Genesis GV80
|8.6
|Connecticut
|BMW X3
|10.3
|Delaware
|–
|–
|Florida
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|8.3
|Georgia
|Nissan Rogue
|8.1
|Hawaii
|Subaru Outback
|11.7
|Idaho
|Hyundai Palisade
|12.2
|Illinois
|Honda HR-V
|8.9
|Indiana
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|8.0
|Iowa
|Honda CR-V
|8.6
|Kansas
|Jeep Gladiator
|11.2
|Kentucky
|Subaru Outback
|8.6
|Louisiana
|Toyota Tacoma
|9.7
|Maine
|BMW X3
|9.7
|Maryland
|Subaru Crosstrek
|8.6
|Massachusetts
|Lexus RX 350
|8.6
|Michigan
|Honda CR-V
|9.9
|Minnesota
|Hyundai Santa Cruz
|11.1
|Mississippi
|Toyota Highlander
|8.3
|Missouri
|Toyota Tacoma
|8.7
|Montana
|Hyundai Palisade
|8.8
|Nebraska
|Subaru Outback
|11.3
|Nevada
|Lexus RX 350
|10.0
|New Hampshire
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|13.4
|New Jersey
|Honda Civic
|9.0
|New Mexico
|BMW X3
|13.1
|New York
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|8.2
|North Carolina
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|9.4
|North Dakota
|–
|–
|Ohio
|Honda Civic
|8.4
|Oklahoma
|Hyundai Venue
|9.2
|Oregon
|Subaru Crosstrek
|12.3
|Pennsylvania
|Subaru Crosstrek
|8.0
|Rhode Island
|Subaru Forester
|10.4
|South Carolina
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|8.8
|South Dakota
|–
|–
|Tennessee
|Toyota RAV4
|9.6
|Texas
|Toyota Corolla
|8.0
|Utah
|Jeep Cherokee
|9.9
|Vermont
|–
|–
|Virginia
|Jeep Wrangler
|8.1
|Washington
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|8.5
|West Virginia
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|10.0
|Wisconsin
|Ford Bronco
|9.1
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The fastest-selling new car in the most states is the Subaru Outback in four.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 38 states.
- Hybrid cars are the fastest sellers in seven states.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is a tie among the Nissan Rogue in Arizona, the Subaru Crosstrek in Pennsylvania, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Indiana, and the Toyota Corolla in Texas. All take eight days to sell.
Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:
|Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – October 2021
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Lexus Nx 300
|8.1
|Alaska
|Toyota Tacoma
|26.8
|Arizona
|Porsche 911
|17.0
|Arkansas
|Hyundai Kona
|16.0
|California
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|9.8
|Colorado
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|14.7
|Connecticut
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|21.8
|Delaware
|Toyota Corolla
|16.8
|Florida
|Mitsubishi Mirage G4
|13.6
|Georgia
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|9.2
|Hawaii
|Hyundai Kona
|8.1
|Idaho
|Volkswagen Jetta
|29.5
|Illinois
|Honda HR-V
|8.9
|Indiana
|Toyota Rav4 Hybrid
|20.1
|Iowa
|Subaru Outback
|18.1
|Kansas
|Nissan Versa
|15.0
|Kentucky
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|20.2
|Louisiana
|Chevrolet Corvette
|13.2
|Maine
|Ram Pickup 1500 Classic
|43.0
|Maryland
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|8.8
|Massachusetts
|GMC Canyon
|13.2
|Michigan
|Kia Telluride
|24.0
|Minnesota
|Volkswagen Atlas
|22.3
|Mississippi
|Kia Soul
|20.0
|Missouri
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|8.8
|Montana
|Chevrolet Traverse
|28.6
|Nebraska
|Chevrolet Suburban
|30.1
|Nevada
|Audi A4
|12.0
|New Hampshire
|Hyundai Kona
|20.0
|New Jersey
|Mini Hardtop 4 Door
|9.7
|New Mexico
|Kia Forte
|23.9
|New York
|Tesla Model 3
|26.0
|North Carolina
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|10.1
|North Dakota
|Chevrolet Colorado
|27.0
|Ohio
|Audi A6
|16.5
|Oklahoma
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|15.8
|Oregon
|Chrysler Pacifica
|9.8
|Pennsylvania
|Acura ILX
|13.2
|Rhode Island
|–
|–
|South Carolina
|Subaru Forester
|19.1
|South Dakota
|GMC Terrain
|31.1
|Tennessee
|Mazda CX-5
|11.4
|Texas
|BMW 4 Series
|11.9
|Utah
|Jeep Cherokee
|8.5
|Vermont
|Kia Sorento
|22.0
|Virginia
|Mitsubishi Mirage G4
|8.4
|Washington
|Tesla Model 3
|9.8
|West Virginia
|Subaru Impreza
|15.0
|Wisconsin
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|20.6
|Wyoming
|Jeep Renegade
|36.7
- The fastest-selling used car is a tie between the Hyundai Kona and the Mitsubishi Outlander in three states.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 26 states.
- The fastest-selling used car across all states is a tie between the Hyundai Kona in Hawaii and the Lexus NX 300 in Alabama. Each took 8.1 days to sell.
Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.
