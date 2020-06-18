“The Dad Gang” on a mission to change views of black fatherhood

When Sean Williams moved to a mostly white area of Long Island, he said his neighbors would often compliment him for spending time with his own kids. It bothered him.

“The stereotype is just not true … to get a compliment about sticking around for your child or being an active dad is just insane,” he told CBS News.

In fact, black fathers are more than just present; according to the CDC, black fathers bathe, dress or diaper the kids they live with on a daily basis more than any other group.

So Williams is showcasing this reality with his organization called “The Dad Gang.”

With the goal of bringing black fathers together, a stroller squad sharing tips and advice.

With a huge social media following, Williams also promotes heart-warming moments of black fatherhood — from dancing, to reunions and graduations.

“I hope it sticks in the minds of those who thought we were MIA … that despite what the world says, despite the stereotypes that are out there, we are dad goals,” Williams said.

Jumping into a modern image of black fatherhood.