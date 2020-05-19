ThankYouHeroes toy collection

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KLFY) — Mattel toy company is expanding their #ThankYouHeroes collection. The toys are designed to honor the individuals leading the fight against COVID-19 as well as the everyday heroes who are working to keep communities up and running.

All net proceeds from the line will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.*

“For 75 years, purposeful play has been at Mattel’s core, and we know toys can have a significant impact, particularly in unprecedented times like these,” said Richard Dickson, President and COO, Mattel. “That’s the intent of our Play it Forward platform, which is about leveraging our brands to drive awareness for, and give back to, important causes. Our #ThankYouHeroes line, focused on honoring and immortalizing frontline healthcare workers and everyday heroes, has already received tremendous consumer response. These new items from Matchbox, Mega and UNO will enable us to further recognize and thank today’s heroes while also driving additional donations to support first responders.”

Mattel’s new #ThankYouHeroes products include:

Matchbox #ThankYouHeroes Frontline Heroes Vehicles Gift Set – The set features seven die-cast vehicles including an ambulance, garbage truck, grocery delivery van, news helicopter, mobile hospital, package delivery van and police car.

Two Mega Construx #ThankYouHeroes Building Sets – The first set features a police cruiser, delivery cart and medical lab, along with five action figures comprised of a police officer, scientist, two EMTs and an ambulance driver. The second set features a food delivery truck and kitchen, along with three action figures comprised of a firefighter, cook and food delivery worker.

UNO #ThankYouHeroes Tin – The new UNO cards include Mattel’s iconic brands and characters as frontline and everyday heroes, including He-Man® as a grocery delivery worker and Barbie® as a scientist.

These new items join the Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes assortment of 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers, as well as a special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker. In addition, last week Barbie announced the brand will donate a doll (up to 30,000 dolls) for each eligible career doll that was sold from May 14, 2020 – May 17, 2020 to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, benefiting the children of first responders.

The new #ThankYouHeroes items will be available for pre-order starting today through May 31, 2020, at http://MattelPlayroom.com/ThankYouHeroes.