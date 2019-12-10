Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Thank you for your service’ among the notes decorating Purple Heart recipient’s future home

National

by: Mason Carroll

Posted: / Updated:

Notes and messages covering the inside of U.S. Army Sergeant Vaitogi Taetuli’s future home

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — “Thank you for your service. God bless you and your family,” is written on one of the studs in a Purple Heart recipient’s new mortgage-free home.

Drawings and notes of support and gratitude lined the walls of U.S. Army Sergeant Vaitogi Taetuli’s future home.

Taetuli and his family will be receiving a new home thanks to Operation Finally Home and Built to Honor.

Notes and messages covering the inside of U.S. Army Sergeant Vaitogi Taetuli’s future home

Finally Home provides homes and home modifications to returning soldiers and fallen soldiers’ widows. Built to Honor recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families.

The family found out in early October they would be gifted the house. This Saturday, Taetuli and his family read the words of encouragement from their community.

“Thank you for your service. God bless you and your family. For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything. Hebrew 3:4”

One of the quotes written on Taetuli’s future home.

Taetuli served two deployments to the Middle East. He survived five blasts from Improvised Explosive Devices, as well as multiple fire fights during his 16 years of service.

He still deals with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, migraine headaches, and injuries to his neck, knees, lower back and both shoulders as a result of his service.

Taetuli received a Purple Heart, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Meritorious Service Medal, five Army Achievement Medals, five Army Commendation Medals and more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
25 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories