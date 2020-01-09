Breaking News
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Texas toddler dead after being stuffed in backpack and placed in car trunk

National
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Tx. (CNN/KCBD) — A Texas man is facing capital murder charges after he told police he put his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby inside a backpack and left her in his car for more than five hours Tuesday.

That man, 27-year-old Trevor Rowe, is in the Lubbock county detention center.

Marion Montoya, the victim, was just two months away from turning one. Now, the birthday party her grandmother was planning isn’t going to happen.

“It was going to be Minnie Mouse,” said Emlilio Montoya, the victim’s father.

Rowe, who is dating Marion’s mother, is behind bars and charged with capital murder after he told police he stuffed Marion into a backpack and left her in his car for more than five hours.

Police responded to Rowe’s call to 911 after he said he performed CPR on the child. He told police he had put Marion in the backpack and placed it on the floorboard of his car while he was at work, checking on her occasionally.

According to the arrest warrant, Rowe went to a fast-food restaurant and two stores with Marion in the backpack during his lunch break.

When he returned to work, he put the backpack in the trunk of his car.

The next time he checked on Marion, she wasn’t breathing. That’s when Rowe called for help.

Marion was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Marion’s father and grandmother say they saw warning signs that she was being mistreated by Rowe.

“Trevor came up to get her and she immediately started screaming and grabbing me like this,” sais Sheilah Montoya, the baby’s grandmother.

Child services have confirmed they were involved with the family before yesterday’s incident.

According to court documents, back in 2018, Rowe was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Rowe’s bond is set at two million dollars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories