DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three days of searching for a missing 24-year-old Texas man in the Mona Passage waters off Puerto Rico was suspended Saturday without success.

Bruttus Michael Walter, 24, from Dallas, was last seen struggling against currents that pulled him to sea off Steps Beach in Rincon. Walter was reported to be a strong swimmer, approximately 170 pounds, brown skin, and wearing grey shorts, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, who conducted the search with air and surface crews.

“Despite our best efforts to find him, the fate of this young man remains unknown,” said Cmdr. Beau Powers, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and hope they can find strength during this most difficult time. I’d like to extend my appreciation to all the Coast Guard units and the rescue teams from our local partners in the Puerto Rico Police and Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency for their tireless efforts and support in this case.”

Coast Guard Sector San Juan began its search at 4:13 p.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported two people had been pulled to sea by the currents at Steps Beach. One swimmer made it back to shore with help from a bystander, who reported the incident to 911, the Coast Guard stated.

In the three-day search, Coast Guard crews undertook 26 air and surface searches and covered 742-square nautical miles, an area approximately one-fifth the size of Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard stated. A Coast Guard helicopter

Rescue teams and maritime units from the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency and Puerto Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action participated in the search.