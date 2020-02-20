Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Texas man accused of murdering sister’s boyfriend in overnight shooting

National

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man is behind bars on one count of murder after a shooting later Wednesday night in Marshall.

According to local police, officers received a 911 call at 10:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of Evans Street from a woman claiming her brother had just shot her boyfriend.

Paramedics arrived and found the victim, 31-year-old Anniel Dixon, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested suspect 34-year-old Earnes Miles Jr at the scene without incident.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. They did not say if there was a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar