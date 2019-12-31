1  of  2
Texas deputy shot & killed early Tuesday morning during traffic stop

National

by: Christa Wood and Elaine Etheridge

Posted: / Updated:

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) An East Texas sheriff’s department is mourning one of their own this morning.

According to KGAS Radio in Carthage, a deputy was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

KGAS says Sheriff Kevin Lake confirmed multiple Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation, and one person has been taken into custody.

The deputy’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

KETK has reached out to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for more details and we’re awaiting a call back.

SUPPORT FOR THE DEPARTMENT

Several surrounding sheriff’s offices have already posted Facebook to share their condolences.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

