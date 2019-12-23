Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Texas barber shot over 13-year-old’s haircut, sheriff’s office says

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Texas law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a barber over his 13-year-old son’s haircut, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Saturday to the barber shop on Franz Road in Katy, near Houston, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter, where a male employee was apparently shot around 5 p.m. by a customer. The customer fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris County Det. Wallace Wyatt told CNN affiliate KPRC that the argument was over the haircut given to the suspect’s 13-year-old son.

“He went home, came back. They fixed the haircut for free and then that’s when the altercation occurred,” Wyatt told KPRC.

“That is one of the worst ones I’ve heard,” he added, “especially with your son being here, witnessing what you’re doing.”

The barber is expected to survive, investigators told KPRC. He’s listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a black man who may be driving a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories