Texas A&M student confirmed to have coronavirus after traveling to China

National
Posted: / Updated:

BRAZOS COUNTY, Tx. (CNN/KBTX) — Health officials in Brazos County, Texas are following a possible case of novel coronavirus.

Doctors say the patient had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, which is where the new virus originated.

The patient is currently being kept in isolation at home.

“The patient is being monitored, we’ve been in contact with the patient today as well and are tracking,” said Dr. Eric Wilke. “Again, fortunately, his symptoms are not severe and he is doing well.”

Officials confirmed the patient is a Texas A&M University student.

He developed mild symptoms after returning within the 14-day window and seems to be improving.

The coronavirus sickened hundreds of people in Wuhan, China before spreading to other Asian cities.

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

