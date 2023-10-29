TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are looking for a suspect they believe killed three people and injured three others in a mass shooting at a party Saturday night.

Officials say a fistfight broke out between two men at the party in a back room of a business in the 700 block of N. Stateline Avenue. Around 9 p.m., officers said at least two men pulled out rifles and started shooting.

One man died at the scene. Another man and a woman died overnight in the hospital. Three other victims, two men and a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said there was not an active business in the building at the time of the shooting.

Police are searching for a suspect, 20-year-old Breoskii Warren.

The TAPD asks that anyone with information on this case or where Warren might be to call them at (903) 798-3116 or submit an anonymous tip to Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP