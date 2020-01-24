Live Now
Tennessee Tech student quarantined while being tested for coronavirus

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Tech student is being tested for possible infection with coronavirus.

According to university officials, the student had mild symptoms and with his recent travel history, he is being tested for the virus.

Officials said the patient met the criteria for the test but nothing has been confirmed. According to a release, the student is being isolated while the testing is conducted.

The Tennessee Department of Health says that while they await the test results, there are no specific actions other people need to take.

Tennessee Tech says they are communicating with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. 

China imposed lockdowns Thursday for more than 25 million people to try and contain the deadly disease.

Twenty-five people have died in China from the disease.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or contagious.

