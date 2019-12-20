Tennessee group plans to re-erect Confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn., (CNN) — A Confederate group in Tennessee says they plan to bring back the controversial statues taken down by the city of Memphis.

They just don’t know when it will happen or where they will be placed.

Lee Miller’s Sons of Confederate Veterans now has custody of a Jefferson Davis statue, a James Mathis bust, and a Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest monument.

All were removed from Memphis parks in 2017.

“The statues will be re-erected,” said Miller. “But we’ve not finalized plans or a location for those yet. But they will be available to the public for all to see.”

The parks where the statues were originally erected were bought from the city by Memphis Greenspace. However, Greenspace reached a settlement with the Sons, who have taken custody of the statues. While the statues are able to be publicly displayed again, they won’t be allowed back in the county or the city. Forrest’s bronze likeness is worth more than $670,000 in today’s money.

As for the bodies of General Forrest and his wife Mary Ann, they remain entombed in Health Sciences Park. They were removed from Elmwood Cemetery in 1908. No word on what will happen to their remains.