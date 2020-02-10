Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Teen shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries, Tampa police say

National

by: Ryan Hughes and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old who was shot in the eye with a BB gun by an 8-year-old in Tampa has died from his injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The incident happened Feb. 1 when the 17-year-old was in the front passenger seat of a car that was being driven by an adult male family friend. The driver’s 8-year-old son and 10-year-old step-son were sitting in the back seats when the driver stopped at the Bank of America located at on North West Shore Boulevard and got out to use the ATM.

The teen has been identified at Ivan Johnson, according to his mother and a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his funeral.

Police say while the driver was at the ATM, the 8-year-old reportedly moved a loaded Daisy 800 BB gun/pellet rifle when it accidentally fired off, hitting Johnson in the left eye.

The teenager was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, a police spokesman reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

On the GoFundMe page, a family friend wrote, “This sudden and unforeseen event has left his friends and family stricken with grief. Ivan was a young man who enjoyed life to the fullest and with the vigorous tenacity of love. He was an active member in his congregation of 15 years and offered his musical talents playing the organ for 9 years. Playing the role of many faces, Ivan took pleasure in dedicating his time to being the big brother, the best friend, the inspiration and the SMILE to all.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories