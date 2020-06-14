Teen gets job offer from New York Mayor after protest clean up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown is highlighting the work of a local teen, who help the Queen City heal in the wake of civil unrest.

Nearly two weeks ago protests turned violent on Bailey Avenue, but Antonio Gwynn Jr. came out at two in the morning and spent 10-hours cleaning up his neighborhood.

“Well just seeing everything was just torn up and just destructed and I didn’t like the site of it and I just decided to do something,” Brown said.

Organizations and businesses across Western New York have been thanking Antonio for his selflessness.



Medaille College offered him a scholarship and Mayor Brown offered him a job in the city’s Building Department once he officially graduates high school.

TRENDING: