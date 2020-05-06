Supreme Court says Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.

She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

Ginsburg took part in the court’s telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday and plans to do so again Wednesday, the court said.

Ginsburg has survived cancer four times. The most recent diagnosis, pancreatic cancer, was diagnosed last summer and treated with a three-week course of radiation therapy.

In November, Ginsburg spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital after experiencing chills and fever.

The frail-looking liberal icon also bounced back from lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018. Her recovery from that surgery forced her to miss court arguments for the first time since she became a justice in 1993, appointed by President Bill Clinton.

She has been doing her usual workout with a personal trainer at the court, even as the justices have cancelled courtroom arguments in favor of telephone sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg has said she would like to serve until she’s 90, if her health allows.