Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar