Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners
Jul 14, 2020 / 01:20 AM CDT
Jul 14, 2020 / 01:20 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners.
Family escapes as house collapses in Carencro
Teenagers and young adults highest in the state for COVID-19
Day 1: Acadiana reaction to new face mask mandate mostly positive
How mask violations could and could not be prosecuted
Louisiana Lottery launches free mobile app for players to check their own tickets
Lafayette Police unit with officer inside struck by gunfire
Inmate’s death under investigation in St. Martin Parish
St. Landry Parish School Board rolls out 2020-21 Strong Start plan
Calcasieu deputies searching for armed robbery suspects
Cleco announces long-term payment, disconnection plans for those affected by pandemic
Applications for Louisiana front-line worker stimulus checks begin this week
Family escapes as house collapses in Carencro
Vice President discussing coronavirus in Louisiana Tuesday with Governor, other state leaders
Armed robber hits financial institute in Oil Center, flees north on I-49
Day 1: Acadiana reaction to new face mask mandate mostly positive
