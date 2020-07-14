Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The trial of an alleged Islamic extremist charged with policing a brutal Islamic regime in Timbuktu after al-Qaida linked rebels overran the historic Malian desert city in 2012 opened Tuesday at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, who sat in court wearing a face mask and white headscarf, is charged with involvement in crimes including rape, torture, enforced marriages and sexual slavery from April 2012 until the end of January 2013.