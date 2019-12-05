Student-athlete skips tourney to honor commitment to stem cell donation

WASHINGTON, D.C., (CNN) — Between volleyball practices and games and her classes, student-athlete Jurnee Farrell found a moment to register for Be the Match when they visited Howard University. Be the Match is a non-profit that helps those dying from blood cancers.

“So I went and they just like swab my cheek, had me fill out some paperwork and then you turn everything in an envelope,” said Farrell.

Two years passed. Then she got the callback. She was a match for a leukemia patient. She decided to stick to the commitment she made, even though it caused her to miss the

That commitment caused her to miss the MEAC championship tournament. But that was a sacrifice she was willing to make, because she could save a life and because African-American involvement in the registry is low.

“For us, it’s an issue I noticed in the African-American community, just making sure that folks understand that we’re here for them. We’re not here to sell anything or — we just want to save more black and Hispanic lives and Asian lives and white lives.”

The chances of being asked to donate are one in 430, but the chance for a match is just 23 percent for black patients and 46 percent for hispanics, as compared to 78 percent for whites.

Beth Kerrigan with Be the Match wants people to know that things have changed.

Eighty percent of the time the procedure is noninvasive and doesn’t involve bone marrow at all. She says it’s just like a platelet or a plasma donation.

“It is just a blood product and your body will make more stem cells, ” said Kerrigan.

“Donating bone marrow, they think it’s really painful and it’s a really, really easy thing to do and you’re saving somebody else’s life.”

In about a year, doctors will determine if her transplant to the woman was a success, and at that time, Jurnee and her stem cell recipient have the opportunity to meet.

And as for that volleyball tournament… Howard university went on to win it all, with Jurnee on the sidelines supporting her team.