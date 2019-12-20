Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Strangers give marine proper burial

National

by: Scott Kilbury

Posted: / Updated:

A bugle playing taps echoed across the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Coloado Springs on Thursday morning. A military funeral here is common. On this day, Duane Lawrence, a Vietnam era veteran, was laid to rest.

Lawrence was a Marine with no known family or friends. That’s why the the director of the cemetary asked the Colorado Guard Riders to stand for him. And they did.

“It’s a tragic and sad event that he had no family,” Jim Balcerovich said. He’s the ride captain for the Colorado Patriot Riders. “Today, the community is his family.”

Dozens of riders joined Balcerovich and hundreds of other strangers came to honor the 77-year old.

“We had about one hundred riders respond to our invitation,” Balcerovich said. “You can see all the cars and people lined up. There’s a bunch more.”

John Castillo was among those compelled to make the drive down from the Denver area. “We felt the best way to support our military is to be part of ceremioneis like this,” Castillo said.
“It means I was albe to be part of something bigger than myself. As you can imagine it’s the holiday that will be tough,” Castillo added. “It means a lot to me.”

Castillo lost his son, Kendrick, earlier this year. He was the student who rushed a gunman at the Stem School in Highlands Ranch sacrificing his life to save others.

“His grandfahter being a Marine, there’s no doublt in my ,mind he would have been here today,” Castillo reflected. “When he was in school, he always looked out for kids without a family – like this soldier.”

Those present at Thursday’s ceremony reminded us that remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice -even those we don’t even know – is the least we can do.

“People sign up to sacrifice their life for others, we must never forget that,” Castillo said with emotion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories