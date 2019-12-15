Strangers fulfill dying man’s Christmas wish

Live Now
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WDJT/CNN) — A Wisconsin man with a terminal illness has one request — he’s asking for lots and lots of Christmas cards this year.

After stories about gene Weittenhiller’s request were broadcast on local media, three Milwaukee men decided to go the extra mile to make him smile … literally.

Gene Weittenhiller has terminal cancer.

“My youngest granddaughter who is three years old doesn’t grasp that grandpaw is sick and he isn’t able to get on the floor and roll around with me anymore,” said Weittenhiller. “That’s very difficult for me to accept.”

Gene Weittenhiller’s days are numbered, but one of his last wishes is to receive as many Christmas cards as possible.

“We helped to make his holiday wish come true.”

That’s where Markeith Powell, Marqwain Givhan, and Earl Minley come in.

“Yesterday I woke up on the wrong side of the bed, I was just like man, I was battling my own depression, stressing and the first thing I saw when I went on google I seen his story, and I’m like wow,” said Minley.

So he called his two friends.

“We all got together our little gas money that we had, put in the car,” said Powell.

They used that gas money to drive to Gene’s front door in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, cards in hand.

“We told him, ‘We saw your post on social media,’ and he’s like ‘Seriously?’ I’m like ya, we didn’t have nothing to do today and we just decided to come up here today to make you smile.”

They hugged and prayed, and together they cried.

“He read the cards and he didn’t even get done with his card before he started crying,” said Minley.

They left him with words of encouragement while receiving a lesson in return.

“It make us realize how precious life is, the stuff we are going through ain’t nothing,” said Givhan.

Three young men using their day, to bring a smile to a man who doesn’t know how many he has left.

If you’d like to send Gene Weittenhiller a Christmas card, here’s his address:

410 20th Street, Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578

