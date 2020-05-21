Staying home during pandemic may increase drowning risk for children, doctors say

ITASCA, Ill. (KLFY) — The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents and other adults to plan “multiple layers of protection” to keep children safe around water this spring and summer.

This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, they say, as children spend more time at home with caregivers who may be distracted by work and other responsibilities.

“Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and it’s one of the top causes of death for teens. As children are at home more due to social isolation recommendations, they may have more access to pools, bathtubs, and other sources of water – all of which pose a drowning risk. Families may also be visiting lakes, rivers or other open bodies of water as a way to get outdoors while still maintaining physical distance to reduce the spread of coronavirus. We have to make sure that we plan layers of protection to keep children and teens safe around water, wherever they are.” Pediatrician Ben Hoffman, MD, FAAP, chair of the AAP Council on Injury, Violence & Poison Prevention

According to the AAP, the layers of protection should include: