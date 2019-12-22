Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” rules box office

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES — Disney is well on their way to their first billion-dollar box office bonanza of 2020 as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dominated this weekend’s box office.

The last episode in the franchise’s “Skywalker Saga” knocked another franchise out of the top spot. “Jumanji: The Next Level” fell to No. 2 after one week at the top spot.

The top 10 films at this week’s box office are as follows (figures are from domestic box office only):

  1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) — $175.5 million
  2. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) — $26.12 million
  3. Frozen 2 (Disney) — $12.3 million
  4. Cats (Universal) — $6.5 million
  5. Knives Out (Lionsgate) — $6.12 million
  6. Bombshell (Lionsgate) — $5.07 million
  7. Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.) — $2.56 million
  8. Queen & Slim (Universal) — $1.85 million
  9. Black Christmas (Universal) — $1.8 million
  10. Ford v. Ferrari (20th Century Fox) — $1.8 million

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
44°F Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Mainly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A shower is possible early. Mainly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories