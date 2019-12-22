“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” rules box office

LOS ANGELES — Disney is well on their way to their first billion-dollar box office bonanza of 2020 as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dominated this weekend’s box office.
The last episode in the franchise’s “Skywalker Saga” knocked another franchise out of the top spot. “Jumanji: The Next Level” fell to No. 2 after one week at the top spot.
The top 10 films at this week’s box office are as follows (figures are from domestic box office only):
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) — $175.5 million
- Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) — $26.12 million
- Frozen 2 (Disney) — $12.3 million
- Cats (Universal) — $6.5 million
- Knives Out (Lionsgate) — $6.12 million
- Bombshell (Lionsgate) — $5.07 million
- Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.) — $2.56 million
- Queen & Slim (Universal) — $1.85 million
- Black Christmas (Universal) — $1.8 million
- Ford v. Ferrari (20th Century Fox) — $1.8 million