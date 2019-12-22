“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” rules box office

LOS ANGELES — Disney is well on their way to their first billion-dollar box office bonanza of 2020 as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dominated this weekend’s box office.

The last episode in the franchise’s “Skywalker Saga” knocked another franchise out of the top spot. “Jumanji: The Next Level” fell to No. 2 after one week at the top spot.

The top 10 films at this week’s box office are as follows (figures are from domestic box office only):