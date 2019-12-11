Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Florida man recorded by neighbor beating dog unconscious, police say

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man after his neighbor reportedly caught him on video beating his dog unconscious.

The police department said Cole Allan Herrmann, 36, was recorded on video beating his dog in his back yard at 5400 38th Avenue N. Police said the dog was in a metal cage while getting hit in the head repeatedly.

The police report says after Herrmann finished hitting the dog, the video shows the dog becoming unresponsive.

Herrmann reportedly admitted to police afterward that he “spanked his dog too hard.”

He was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. His bond was set at $5,000.

The police department said the dog survived and Herrmann surrendered it to Pinellas Animal Services.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
20 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories