Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Halfway through the year is an ideal time to check on your finances and prepare for year-end expenses. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of St. Louis-area families were freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort that is increasingly popular among churches and other organizations trying to help the needy — eliminating medical debt.

Money raised at more than a dozen United Church of Christ congregations and a donation from the St. Louis-based Deaconess Foundation wiped away nearly $13 million in medical debt for 11,108 families in St. Louis city and county. United Church of Christ officials and civic leaders announced details Saturday. The church was also sending letters this weekend to those whose debt was wiped out.

Rebecca Turner, a pastor in Maplewood, Missouri, said that for many families, medical debt is “often so enormous that there is no way to repay it. Very often they lose their homes, their vehicles, their wages are garnished, and once that happens, it’s nearly impossible to get out of poverty.

“It’s our prayer that for many of the families who receive this forgiveness of debt, it will be a fresh start,” Turner said. “We pray it gives them hope.”

It is believed that more than 43 million Americans owe $75 billion in past-due medical debt. Hospitals and other health care organizations often write off bills deemed uncollectible, but they also sell the debt to collection agencies at a huge discount, often about 1 cent on the dollar. The collection agencies then make money by seeking payment from debtors who are often poor and lack adequate health insurance.

The St. Louis-area congregations worked with RIP Medical Debt, a New York state-based nonprofit that buys medical debt and works with churches and charitable groups to pay it off.

Thirteen United Church of Christ congregations raised $65,000 and the Deaconess Foundation, a UCC ministry that seeks to improve the health of the St. Louis-area needy, contributed $40,000.

“We recognize access to health care is a persistent challenge for the 1 in 5 children living in poverty in the St. Louis region,” said the Rev. Starsky Wilson, CEO of the Deaconess Foundation. “Furthermore, medical debt is a drag on family stability and economic mobility for these families.”

United Church of Christ performed a similar service in October in Chicago, using donations to clear $5.3 million in medical debt for 5,888 South Side families with average medical debt of $907 each.

In December, a Los Angeles church, Christian Assembly, raised $53,000 to pay off $5.3 million in medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California.

The Christian television network TCT, based in Marion, Illinois, wiped out about $2.5 million in medical debt from hundreds of families in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

RIP Medical Debt spokesman Daniel Lempert said a $10 donation can buy and eliminate as much as $1,000 in delinquent debt. The organization has eliminated more than $1 billion in debt for more than 1 million beneficiaries, he said. Individual family debt forgiveness has ranged from $100 to more than $250,000, Lempert said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
46°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
46°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
46°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

New Iberia

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories