Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Sports editor apologizes for tweeting ‘scalps’ after game

National
Posted: / Updated:

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A sports editor for a New Mexico newspaper apologized this week after using “scalps” in a tweet to describe a high school basketball team defeating a team with Native American student-athletes.

Hobbs News-Sun Sports Editor Jason Farmer said Friday the tweet was “very inappropriate and completely insensitive.”

The world “scalp” has a racist history as white settlers regularly cut off pieces of Native Americans’ heads after killing them. The body parts were later publicly displayed as trophies and as scare tactics to other tribes to subject themselves to white supremacy.

Farmer acknowledged that using the word was not within the standard of journalism or “common decency.”

The apology came after Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer criticized Farmer’s social media post describing the outcome of a game between the Hobbs High School Eagles and the Shiprock Chieftains.

The Eagles defeated the Chieftains, 95-39, in the Hobbs Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

“Native American people continue to fight discrimination and racism to this day, and the comment from Mr. Farmer only adds to the lack of respect for our Navajo people,” Nez said in a statement. “We need to reject discrimination and respect diversity throughout our country. We cannot allow statements such as Farmer’s to be normalized.”

Shiprock Chieftains play out of Shiprock, New Mexico — the spiritual home of the Navajo Nation.

Nez and Lizer said they will continue to encourage all Navajo students to remain respectful of other teams and student-athletes, and to have respect for diversity and to embrace love and compassion for others.

“Our Navajo teams often play in non-Navajo communities and this draws large crowds of our Diné people, creating revenue for non-Navajo communities,” Nez said. “Perhaps it’s time for our Navajo teams to establish our own league.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
24 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories