LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frustrated flight attendants from Spirit Airlines are picketing in Las Vegas over what they are calling “mass cancellations” of flights that they say are creating havoc in their lives.

The attendants were picketing at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday. They held major picketing events earlier in the week in Orlando and Dallas.

Spirit Airlines’ flight attendants picket at Harry Reid International Airport on April 15, 2022. (KLAS)

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA represents the flight attendants.

In a statement released about the pickets, flight attendants said the budget airlines have had four major mass flight cancellations since August.

“With each meltdown, passengers and flight attendants, who are demanding better working conditions, are stranded, and flight attendants are left picking up the pieces and handling angry passengers while they themselves are stuck in airports overnight and oftentimes without hotel accommodations,” they said.

JetBlue Airways recently made a bid to buy Spirit Airlines.

An obstacle to a Frontier-Spirit deal is JetBlue Airways, which made its own $3.6 billion bid for Spirit last week. JetBlue’s offer is higher than Frontier’s $2.9 billion bid, which was announced in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.