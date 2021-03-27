‘Sorry for smashing your window’: Vandal leaves pizzeria owner apology letter with $2K inside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner of a Northern California pizzeria received an anonymous letter and $2,000 from a man who says he threw a sewer grate through the business’ window.

Before getting to work March 14, Steve’s Pizza owner Rodney Ibanez learned someone had smashed one of the windows of his Sacramento pizzeria.

Footage from earlier Sunday morning shows three people walking by around 1 a.m. One of the people in the group lifts up a nearby sewer grate and throws it at the window before taking off.

“Now this is going to cost a few thousand dollars to fix, so I don’t know how this affects my workers’ hours. I’ll do whatever I can to keep them employed,” Ibanez said, explaining how the pandemic was already hurting business.

On Wednesday, Ibanez said he received an apology letter. Whoever wrote it enclosed $2,000.

Sorry for smashing your window. I was hammered & my friend sent me the article last night. I was unaware of my actions until now. I would have come forward sooner had I known. I know I am in no position to ask a favor but I hope we can take the police out of it this. This is not the man I am trying to be & I hope you know how sorry I am & how much shame I feel.

The writer signed it, “A****** that broke the window.”

Ibanez said the community has been very supportive and a GoFundMe page set up a day after the incident has already surpassed its $2,000 goal.