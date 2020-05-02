1  of  2
“Sopranos” and “Matrix” actor Joe Pantoliano struck by car in Connecticut

(CNN) — Actor Joe Pantoliano is recovering at home after he was struck by a car Friday.

Pantoliano, who is best known for his role as a mobster on “The Sopranos,” was on a walk in his Connecticut neighborhood when two cars crashed near him.

Reports say the T-bone collision sent one of the cars sliding down the road, hitting Pantoliano and knocking him into a wooden fence.

A photo posted to the actor’s Instagram account shows him giving the thumbs-up while sporting a gash on his head with stitches.

Doctors and his family are watching for signs of a concussion or chest trauma.

The actor said he thanks everyone for their well wishes.

Pantoliano’s long list of acting credits includes roles in movies “The Goonies”, “Risky Business”, and the “Bad boys” franchise.

