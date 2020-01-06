Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Someone released bedbugs in a Pennsylvania Walmart and now police are investigating

National
Posted: / Updated:

A Walmart in Pennsylvania is facing a bedbug infestation after someone released the parasitic insects in a men’s changing room, state police said.

A manager at the store in Edinboro found a closed pill bottle with live bugs crawling inside and reported it to authorities.

The bottle was found inside a boy’s jacket which was for sale.

“We take this seriously and are looking into this,” a Walmart spokesperson told CNN.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”On Friday, health safety company Ecolab confirmed that the insects were bedbugs.

An Ecolab employee also reported seeing bedbugs crawling around the men’s changing rooms the same day, according to police.

A Walmart employee later found a second closed pill bottle containing dead bedbugs in the men’s department, police said.

Edinboro is in the northwest corner of the state, near Erie.

“A third-party pest management service has visited the store and we are working with them to assess next steps,” the Walmart spokesperson said.

“In the meantime, we have blocked off the impacted area.”State Police are investigating the matter and looking for the person or people responsible, they said.Bedbugs are “small, flat, parasitic insects” that survive by feeding off the blood of people and animals as they sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They do not spread disease, but can leave itchy bite marks which may lead to an allergic reaction for some people.

While extremely small, bedbugs can live for months without feeding.

Bedbug infestations are also very expensive to fight.

Professional extermination of bedbugs typically costs $200 to $1,500 per room and often fails.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories