Some utility vehicles recalled over crash hazards

National

Some makers of utility vehicles are issuing recalls on some models because of safety concerns

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some makers of utility vehicles are issuing recalls on some models because of safety concerns.

Polaris and Bobcat are recalling some utility vehicles over consumer reports of brake failure.

There have not been any reports of injury, crashes or deaths related to the issue.

The vehicles were sold at retailers nationwide.

The following models are impacted by the recalls:

  • Bobcat 3650 Utility Vehicle – Model year 2017-2018
  • Polaris Pro XD 2000D – Model year 2019
  • Polaris Brutus DSL HD PTO DLX – Model year 2017
  • Polaris Brutus DSL HD PTO – Model year 2017
  • Brutus DSL HD PTO DLX – Model year 2018

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.

The remedy for the issue is a repair. Customers who own these models should immediately stop using them and contact the manufacturer.

Polaris can be contacted at (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Recalls” for more information.  

Bobcat can be reached at 800-743-4340 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.bobcat.com and click on the For Owners tab located at the top of the page. Then, scroll to CPSC Recalls for more information.  

