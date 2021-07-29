Shocking video captures New York explosion that injured man on sidewalk

QUEENS, N.Y. (WPIX/WFLA) – Shocking video captured the moment that a transformer exploded underneath a man as he was walking in New York last Thursday.

The man was walking when a massive plume of smoke and flames shot up from underground — knocking him backwards to the ground as he tried to walk by knocking him to the ground. The man is currently recovering at a New York Hospital.

The surveillance video shows some smoke emerging from the sidewalk grate moments before the explosion.

Con Edison, the owner of the transformer, says it is investigating the cause of the explosion and issued the following statement.

“The safety of the public, our customers, and our employees is our number one priority. We are fully investigating the cause of this event which caused serious injury to a member of the public. We express our sincere concern for the victim and our regret for this incident. We wish him a full and fast recovery.”