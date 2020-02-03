Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Shaquille O’Neal buys laptop for shopper who offered condolences for deaths of his sister, Kobe Bryant

National

by: NATASHA ANDERSON

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal shake hands at halftime after both of Bryant’s #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WJW) — A Georgia man had quite an unforgettable shopping experience after running into Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal at Best Buy.

Patrick Martin says he was shopping for a laptop on Wednesday when he saw Shaq in the store.

Martin says he went over to the basketball star and offered his condolences for the recent death of Kobe Bryant and Shaq’s sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, who passed away in October following her battle with cancer.

After that Martin walked away.

Moved by the kind gesture, Shaq reportedly told Martin, “I like y’all, so get the nicest one in here and I’ll pay for it.”

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash in California last weekend.

Kobe, his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna, her teammates and their parents, their basketball coach and the pilot were headed to a game Sunday when the helicopter crashed into a hillside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories