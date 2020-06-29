Shaq and Papa John’s Pizza launch Shaq-a-Roni Pizza with company’s largest slices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (BRPROUD/CNN Newsource) – Now this is a BIG pizza.

Shaquille O’Neal’s favorite Papa John’s pizza is now available to the general public for a brief time.

On Monday, June 29, pizza aficionados can partake in the Shaq-a-Roni.

So what exactly is the Shaq-a-Roni?

The Shaq-a-Roni is a 16-inch pizza that contains 66 slices of pepperoni.

The American pizza restaurant franchise says they “will donate one dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold through August 23, 2020 to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community, which supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.”

In case you are wondering, Shaq says he can eat the entire pizza in one sitting.