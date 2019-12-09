Several wedding planning sites will stop promoting plantation weddings

Live Now
(CNN) — In response to urging by a civil rights advocacy group, Pinterest and The Knot Worldwide, which owns prominent wedding platforms WeddingWire and the Knot, recently announced they were changing the way they feature wedding venues that romanticize former slave plantations.

Within days of the news, two other major wedding sites, Zola and Brides.com, announced they were following suit.

The shift is a welcome change for some in the industry, as well as activists who see the trend of plantation weddings as tone deaf at best, and outright offensive at worst.

However, there’s no denying that the prototypical elements of Southern charm, so often echoed in the aesthetics of plantation weddings, are still enduring themes in modern wedding fashion.

How will these changes actually play out, and could they be a signal of a greater cultural shift?

A spokesperson from DotDash, the parent company of Brides, told CNN they will be working with Color of Change on a strategy to limit content.

Color of Change raised their concerns to Martha Stewart Weddings, but the company has yet to announce any policy changes or guidelines.

In a statement to CNN, the company said they “thank Color of Change for bringing this valid concern to us” and “will give this careful thought and attention.”

Full story at CNN

