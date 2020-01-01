1  of  2
Seven shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year's Day

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Seven people were injured after being shot at a bar in West Virginia early New Year’s Day, police said.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said in a news release.

The statement said several people were found shot inside and outside of the bar. Cornwell said initial information suggested the shooting involved a dispute between individuals.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The statement did not specify the nature of their injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

