Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Graham, he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor [Monday] morning.”
He said his symptoms are currently mild and compared them to a sinus infection.
Graham will quarantine for 10 days.
The senator went on to say that he was “very glad” to be vaccinated, because “without the vaccination [he] is certain [he] would not feel as well as [he does] now.”